2nd suspect at large after officers shoot armed man during operation in Lauderhill

Tafari Elliot, 28, remains hospitalized and faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

A suspect was arrested for attempted murder charges and another is at large after they fired on law enforcement Wednesday night in Lauderhill, prompting police to return fire, officials said.

Tafari Elliot, 28, remains hospitalized after a Broward Sheriff's deputy and Lauderhill Police officer shot him during a joint law enforcement operation, according to BSO officials.

Members of the BSO Gang Investigations Task Force were conducting an operation at the Calypso Cay apartments in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street when they were confronted by two armed men who pointed guns at law enforcement, BSO said.

The BSO deputy drew his gun, identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and commanded the men to put down the guns – but the men did not comply and fired at the officers, and the officers returned fire.

A police officer and a deputy opened fire during a joint law enforcement operation in Lauderhill on Wednesday night, striking an armed suspect, officials said. Miguel Santiesteban reports

Elliot was struck, but he fled, BSO said. He was later taken into custody within the apartment complex and then transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The second suspect managed to flee and is still at large.

Elliot is facing two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were under investigation. Under standard protocol, the deputy and the officer are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the second subject is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Zach Scott at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

