2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources

Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said.

The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement.

Sources said Jeremy Horton, who was fatally shot Monday night in Miami while fleeing police during an armed robbery, was in town staying at an Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs.

NBC 6 observed shots fired, loud bangs and smoke coming from the scene at the hotel Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the second suspect is "down," but did not clarify if he was apprehended. They did not immediately identify him and details around his capture were unclear.

Miami-Dade Police detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County.

The driver of the sedan tried to flee, hitting detectives' vehicles and a civilian vehicle while trying to escape, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

That led to a confrontation and shots were fired. Det. Cesar Echaverry and Horton were both shot, officials said.

Horton died at the scene, while Echaverry was hospitalized in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.