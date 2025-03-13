2nd suspect facing charge in 2024 fatal shooting of 3-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

A second man is facing charges in connection with the drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale last year that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

Thaddeus Squire III, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the July 21, 2024 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy, according to court records obtained by NBC6 on Thursday.

The news comes days after 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of Yancy.

According to the court records, Squire aided Hollins by giving him transportation to "avoid or escape detention, arrest, trial or punishment."

Yancy had been attending another child's birthday party at Riverland Park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

FBI officials said more than 20 shots were fired at people attending the party.

Fort Lauderdale Police later located and recovered both vehicles involved in the shooting, including a 2024 red Mercedes-Benz C 300 and a 2017 black Mercedes-Benz C 300.

The shooting shocked the community, and the FBI later offered a $10,000 reward in the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police said earlier this week that they had identified more suspects and that more arrests were expected.