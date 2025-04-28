2nd suspect in theft of DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse arrested in Miami Beach

A second suspect connected to the theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse has been arrested in Miami Beach.

Christian Montecino Sanzana, 51, was arrested Sunday at a Walgreens on a charge of possession of a stolen or fictitious driver's license, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami Beach Police officials said the arrest of Montecino Sanzana came their department had been requested to assist the U.S. Secret Service in searching for a wanted subject.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said they received a description of the man and arrested him without incident.

"The subject was detained and released to the United States Secret Service, the lead investigative agency," police said in a statement. "During the encounter, the subject was found to be in possession of a fictitious California identification card, which he presented to Miami Beach police officers."

The Secret Service confirmed the arrest was the second in the purse theft.

“This second offender is implicated in a pattern of thefts and robberies with the primary defendant who is accused of the robbery of the Secretary. He was taken into custody earlier today with critical assistance from the Miami Beach, Florida police department and immigration and customs enforcement,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

Noem's purse was stolen as she was having Easter dinner with her family at a restaurant in D.C.

The purse contained $3,000 cash, as well as Noem's DHS access badge, her passport, various credit cards, blank checks, a set of keys and her driver’s license.

The first suspect was arrested Saturday. NBC News confirmed his identity as Mario E. Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old Chilean national.

Both men were in the country illegally, NBC News reported.