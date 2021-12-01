2nd Suspect Sought in Hollywood Carjacking That Ended in Chase, Teen's Death

Authorities are searching for the second suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Hollywood that ended in a chase and the other suspect's death while in police custody.

Hollywood Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the second suspect in a convenience store on the night of the armed carjacking, which happened on Nov. 14 at a gas station in the 3400 block of Sheridan Street.

Police said the two suspects, including the unidentified suspect and 16-year-old Christopher Walls, robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim's Alfa Romeo.

Walls led police on a nearly 20-mile pursuit that ended in a crash in Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated Walls at the scene, before Miami-Dade Police took custody of the teen, officials said.

"During the course of the investigation, the subject became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

It was later learned that several officers with the Hollywood Police Department were placed on paid leave while their actions from the incident are under review.

Loved ones gather to honor the life of 16-year-old Christopher Walls who died in police custody on Sunday. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports.

Police have said an investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.

Meanwhile, detectives are trying to locate the second suspect. Officials said both suspects had arrived at the gas station in a stolen silver 2018 Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.