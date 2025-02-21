2nd suspect who shot at law enforcement during Lauderhill operation arrested

A second suspect who fired at law enforcement in Lauderhill and fled has been captured and arrested, authorities said.

Reece Anglin, 32, was taken into custody on Feb. 14 by Tampa Police and was transferred to Broward jail on Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 12, members of the BSO Gang Investigations Task Force were conducting an operation at the Calypso Cay apartments in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street when they were confronted by two armed men who pointed guns at law enforcement, BSO said.

The BSO deputy drew his gun, identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and commanded the men to put down the guns – but the men did not comply and fired at the officers, and the officers returned fire.

Tafari Elliot was struck, but he fled, BSO said. He was later taken into custody within the apartment complex and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Anglin fled the scene but was taken into custody two days later. He and Elliot were charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The officers were not injured during the altercation. Detectives recovered several firearms at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were under investigation. Under standard protocol, the deputy and the officer are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.