2nd Trial Begins for Man Accused of Murdering Davie Woman in 2014

The second trial of a man accused of killing a woman in her Davie home in 2014 has begun, after the first ended in a mistrial after a juror recanted her decision to convict him.

Opening statements were given Wednesday in the trial of 27-year-old Dayonte Resiles, who is accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su.

Prosecutors said Su interrupted Resiles as he was burglarizing her home near Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 8, 2014. Evidence showed the 59-year-old woman was bound at the hands and feet, forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times, according to court testimony.

Resiles pleaded not guilty. While DNA evidence placed Resiles at the scene, defense lawyers questioned whether the evidence was contaminated.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in December when jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

After one juror said she didn't agree with the verdict in Dayonte Resiles' trial for murder, the judge declared a mistrial. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg has the details of what happened and what's next in this case.

Jurors spent days trying to decide between manslaughter — which could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years — or first-degree murder, which could have led to life in prison for Resiles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The jurors initially said they'd reached a verdict but when they were polled about whether they agreed with the decision that was reached in the jury room, the first juror said she didn't.

After more deliberations, the jury quickly declared itself deadlocked.

A new jury has been seated for the second trial.

NBC 6

Resiles also faces criminal charges from a 2016 escape from the Broward County Courthouse. Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing at the courthouse, resulting in a six-day manhunt.

After he was recaptured, Resiles wrote the court insisting he fled because he is innocent.