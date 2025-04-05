2nd victim in Fort Lauderdale triple shooting dies, 1 remains critical: Police

A second victim who was shot in a Fort Lauderdale home died on Saturday, while another victim remains in critical condition, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting took place on Friday at the home in the 4500 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot outside the home, and an additional person shot inside.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The second victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that they were not looking for a suspect.

Authorities have not confirmed any possible relationship between the three people involved. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.