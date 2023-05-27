3 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized After Bus, Sedan Collide in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash and rollover Saturday, that left five people, including two children, injured, officials said.

Just before 11 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

When units arrived, they found two vehicles , a bus and a sedan, which appeared to have crashed in the intersection.

Video footage shows the bus rolled over on its side in the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Blvd while the sedan, which received heavy front-end damage, came to rest on the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Oakland Park Blvd.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a Mass Casualty Incident involving 5 patients involved in a vehicle accident with rollover in the 4800 Blk of West Oakland Park Blvd. Heavy delays in area. pic.twitter.com/odoMMbE94p — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 27, 2023

A total of five victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the bus, the only occupant at the time, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Florida Medical Center.

A family of four that was in the Sedan was transported to Broward Health. One adult male and one adult female sustained serious injuries and were transported as trauma alerts. The two children sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have still not released any information on the status of the victims or the events that led up to the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.