3 Areas Being Watched in Atlantic With None Expected to Make Landfall in U.S.

The next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could be days away from forming, but forecasters right now do not expect it to impact South Florida or the United States.

Invest 91-L has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday. The system would get the name Danielle if it can strengthen enough over the next week.

While short-term bursts of thunderstorm activity have been noted with the disturbance this weekend, no organization has taken shape.

But models are in pretty good agreement that a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States and maybe even stay clear of the Bahamas. Bermuda will need to monitor closely next week.

A second area in the eastern tropical Atlantic may be a safe area from some development in the week ahead, even with formation chances at 40 percent.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for organization later this week, but the system is expected to move away from South Florida.

While remaining removed from the region, it could enhance rain chances late in the week should it develop.

A third area in the central subtropical Atlantic has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the north away from the United States.

In the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, three storms have formed in the first three months.