3 Arrested After Broward Drug Ring Busted Through Anonymous Tip: BSO

A anonymous tip led to the bust of a drug ring in Broward County that ended with three men behind bars and numerous narcotics and a stolen gun confiscated, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received the tip through Crime Stoppers about the drug ring operating out of an apartment at 1271 Northwest 29th Terrace.

When detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment, they discovered cannabis, crack cocaine, fentanyl and ecstasy inside, along with about $5,000 in cash, officials said.

They also recovered a gun that had been reported out of Pembroke Pines and a ballistic vest with the phrase "Bad Decisions Make Good Stories" on it, as well as more than two dozen ID cards and social security cards stolen in various burglaries and robberies throughout Broward County, officials said.

Detectives learned the suspects also used a storage area behind an adjacent apartment, where they found a revolver with the serial numbers scratched off as well as more than 100 grams of cannabis.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Three men were arrested as part of the investigation. Nathaniel Ursery, 22, was arrested on charges including armed trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and grand theft of a firearm.

Dontavius Butler, 20, and Jermaine Robinson, 21, face charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice. Attorney information wasn't available.