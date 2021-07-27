3 Arrested After Kitten Shot With Pellet Gun in Hollywood

Hollywood Police released surveillance video of three people attacking, abusing and harassing a kitten, who ended up getting euthanized because its injuries were so severe.

The footage from June 20 shows Lawrence Ivey, Jamarlin Huntley and Walkenssia Joazile walking around the courtyard of a neighborhood on Taft Street, police said.

Police said one of them is carrying a pellet gun and aimed it at the kitten. They accused 38-year-old Ivey of shooting it.

Then, all three suspects are seen running back into an apartment.

A few minutes later, a witness told police the kitten was dragging her back legs down the sidewalk.

In the footage, Joazile, 25, later walks toward the kitten and appears to be scolding it, police said, a possibly kicked it.

The third suspect, 25-year-old Huntley, is seen walking over to the kitten, sweeping it with a broom down the sidewalk, through the parking lot and into the street.

According to the police report, a vet says the kitten was in extreme pain. X-rays revealed numerous metallic fragments causing multiple spinal fractures. The kitten later ran over by a vehicle, and police said the suspects tried to use that as an excuse to make it look like the injuries were an accident.

Two days later, Ivey was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Huntley was also charged with aggravated animal cruelty and faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence. Joazile was also charged with tampering with evidence.