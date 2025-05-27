3 arrested after missing Texas teen found being sold for sex in South Florida: MDSO

Detectives were able to track down a missing 15-year-old girl from Texas when they found her being sold for sex in South Florida, according to arrest reports.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Squad and Department of Homeland Security Investigations were looking for the teenager who had run away from home and been in their system since May 1, authorities said.

They found a commercial sex advertisement with pictures of her, and undercover detectives reached out to the associated phone number.

Authorities said the teen responded and agreed to meet.

When she was being dropped off by a white Hyundai Kona, officials stopped the car and arrested three people.

Josiah Sneed, 21; Yasmin Cobb, 18; and Clifton Ray Foster, Jr. 25 face charges of interfering with custody.

It was not immediately clear if they were going to be charged with more serious sex trafficking charges.

They were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Center without incident.