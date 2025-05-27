Missing persons

3 arrested after missing Texas teen found being sold for sex in South Florida: MDSO

When detectives found a commercial sex advertisement with pictures of the missing teen, they set up an undercover operation.

By Briana Trujillo

File image of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office vehicle
NBC6

Detectives were able to track down a missing 15-year-old girl from Texas when they found her being sold for sex in South Florida, according to arrest reports.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Squad and Department of Homeland Security Investigations were looking for the teenager who had run away from home and been in their system since May 1, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They found a commercial sex advertisement with pictures of her, and undercover detectives reached out to the associated phone number.

Authorities said the teen responded and agreed to meet.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Josiah Sneed, 21 (left); Clifton Ray Foster, Jr., 25 (Center); and Yasmin Cobb, 18 (right), face charges of interfering with custody.

When she was being dropped off by a white Hyundai Kona, officials stopped the car and arrested three people.

Josiah Sneed, 21; Yasmin Cobb, 18; and Clifton Ray Foster, Jr. 25 face charges of interfering with custody.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 20 mins ago

Video shows Miami Police officer shooting driver while on hood of moving car

It was not immediately clear if they were going to be charged with more serious sex trafficking charges.

They were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Center without incident.

This article tagged under:

Missing personsSouth FloridaCrime and CourtsMiami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us