3 Arrested After Stash of Drugs and Guns Found During Florida Keys Traffic Stop

Two men and a woman were arrested after authorities found a stash of drugs and guns in a car during a traffic stop in the Florida Keys, officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the traffic stop happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 30.

When deputies stopped the car, a pipe and other drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside, officials said.

Deputies searched the car and found a number of other items, including 4.1 grams of Fentanyl, 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, around 70 prescription pills with no prescription, a Ruger .380mm handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun, two scales, needles, pipes, and small empty baggies, officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Hunter James Greer, Kyalha Janine Armstrong, Edward Louis Migliaccio

The driver, 50-year-old Edward Louis Migliaccio, of Homestead, and two passengers, 32-year-old Kaylha Janine Armstrong and 28-year-old Hunter James Greer, both of Key West, were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, officials said.