Miami-Dade

3 Arrested in Miami-Dade After Cross-County High Speed Chase Following Investigation

MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau gathered intelligence about vehicles possibly attempting a takeover of an intersection.

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Police Department

Three people were arrested early Saturday morning in northwest Miami-Dade following a chase that went into Broward County after police suspected the vehicle was involved in instances of reckless driving.

The three people - Chenel Chevalier, 21, Chelsy Gamez, 19, and Timothy Washington, 42 - were placed under arrest by Miami-Dade Police for various charges.

According to an arrest report, MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau gathered intelligence about vehicles possibly attempting a takeover of an intersection. Through a joint effort with several agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, investigators found several vehicles gathered in a parking lot near Southwest 8th Street and 137th Avenue.

Chenel Chevalier, Chelsy Gamez and Timothy Washington (Miami-Dade Police Department)
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A black Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe was seen driving at a high rate of speed and officers tried to make a traffic stop. The car fled and led police on a chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties before returning back into Miami-Dade.

Chevalier and Gamez fled from the car and got into a separate vehicle driven by Washington before that car was stopped and all three people were arrested.

Chevalier is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Gamez was charged with resisting arrest while Washington was charged with accessory after the fact.

Local

Florida Keys 4 hours ago

Man Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes Near Island West of Marathon: Sheriff's Office

Florida 4 hours ago

US Agencies Debunk Florida Surgeon General's Vaccine Claims

Police believe the Charger may have been involved in an incident last week where a similar car was seen driving recklessly around a MDPD patrol car.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us