3 Arrested in Miami-Dade After Cross-County High Speed Chase Following Investigation

Three people were arrested early Saturday morning in northwest Miami-Dade following a chase that went into Broward County after police suspected the vehicle was involved in instances of reckless driving.

The three people - Chenel Chevalier, 21, Chelsy Gamez, 19, and Timothy Washington, 42 - were placed under arrest by Miami-Dade Police for various charges.

According to an arrest report, MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau gathered intelligence about vehicles possibly attempting a takeover of an intersection. Through a joint effort with several agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, investigators found several vehicles gathered in a parking lot near Southwest 8th Street and 137th Avenue.

Chenel Chevalier, Chelsy Gamez and Timothy Washington (Miami-Dade Police Department)

A black Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe was seen driving at a high rate of speed and officers tried to make a traffic stop. The car fled and led police on a chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties before returning back into Miami-Dade.

Chevalier and Gamez fled from the car and got into a separate vehicle driven by Washington before that car was stopped and all three people were arrested.

Chevalier is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Gamez was charged with resisting arrest while Washington was charged with accessory after the fact.

Police believe the Charger may have been involved in an incident last week where a similar car was seen driving recklessly around a MDPD patrol car.