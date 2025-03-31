3 arrested in scalping scheme during Ultra Music Festival: Police

Three men were arrested on Sunday, accused of selling fraudulent wristbands at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, police said.

Christopher Duckett, Timothy Tedford and Carlon Tedford were charged with organized scheme to defraud and doing business without a license.

According to police, on Saturday, an undercover officer in plain clothes was at the festival and noticed Carlon, Timothy and a third man discussing prices of wristbands with a group of people.

An arrest report said the officer saw Carlon pass out the wristbands to the group and then they were escorted by Timothy to the event.

When the group was inside, the wristbands were returned to Timothy and he was stopped by officers, the report said.

During the arrests of Carlon and Timothy, a third man, the report said, reached over officers and tried to take a black fanny pack that was strapped on Carlon's chest.

After being told to let go by officers, the man was taken into custody.

When reviewing surveillance video in the area, it was determined that the scam was to sell wristbands, walk the witnesses into the event and collect the wristbands back to repeat the operation.

Duckett was also arrested after two victims told an officer that they paid $1,200 in cash for two wristbands and they were refused entry into the event, an arrest report said.

The victims, the report said, told officers that Duckett would refund them $400.

He was detained and eventually arrested by officers.

None of the suspects had the authorization to conduct business in the City of Miami, police said.