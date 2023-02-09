3 Arrested, Officer Injured After Fight Near Middle School in El Portal

An officer was struck in the face and three people, including a teenage girl, were taken into custody Thursday after a fight near Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the school after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.

During the incident, two women began hitting the officer as he tried to detain the teen, police said. He was treated for a facial injury. Another victim was also injured in the face during the fight. No one was taken to the hospital.

The women and teenager were arrested and will be charged, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available.