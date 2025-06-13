3 arrested with over a kilo of meth, cocaine in Flagami drug trafficking bust: FDLE

Three people were arrested in a drug trafficking bust in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday after they were caught with more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, hundreds of grams of cocaine and other drugs, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

NBC6 cameras caught part of that operation at a home at 262 Northwest 44th Avenue on June 10.

It led to the arrests of Carlos Alberto Sexto, 52; Jorge Barbaro Vento Soler, 55; and Dayana Luis Gutierrez, 33.

Sexto is accused of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, delivering cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and child abuse.

Vento Soler is charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, delivering cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and delivering a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Gutierrez is charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, delivering cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and child abuse.

Sexton and Soler are undocumented immigrants, authorities said.

The investigation that started in July 2023 led to the arrests through a joint operation involving several jurisdictions. The task force is called State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.).

“Agents, detectives, intelligence analysts and forensic scientists dedicated hundreds of hours to this complex investigation that led to the arrests and the seizure of more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, nearly 400 grams of cocaine, $26,031 in cash and two vehicles during the investigation,” the release stated.

Sexto, Soler and Gutierrez were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Sexto and Soler currently have final orders of deportation.

The arrestees were arraigned in bond court on Friday.