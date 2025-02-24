3 arrested after troopers stop major street race on Alligator Alley: FHP

A street race on Alligator Alley involving over more than 25 exotic cars and a vehicle that was doing donuts resulted in three arrests, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Two drivers, Rashed Fathi Rashed and Andrew Mumtaz Tadras, and one passenger, Scott Reback, were arrested.

According to FHP, on Feb. 22, troopers received reports of vehicles that were stopped and a helicopter that was flying low to record video on Interstate 75.

Troopers said that five SUVs were parked next to each other to block lanes and the shoulder on the interstate.

At the scene, a green car was doing donuts as people stood outside of their cars.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they said more than 25 sports cars were speeding north.

The vehicle that was performing the donuts, a Porsche GT3 911, was stopped in the parking lot of a recreation center.

Reback a passenger of that vehicle was arrested, while the driver of the Porsche was described as "the camera guy," troopers said.

The driver's identity remains unknown.

As troopers continued their investigation into the street takeover, they saw a blue Porsche that made an illegal U-turn on Mile Marker 65.

When troopers stopped the vehicle, they found out it was unregistered. Rashed was the driver of the vehicle and was issued a misdemeanor.

The final arrest involved Tadras, who troopers said, was driving a two-door 2024 blue Ferrari SF90 and raced against several cars on I-75.

Troopers said Tadras' car didn't have a license plate and he was traveling at speeds of 148 mpg while he was in a 70 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, Tadras was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.