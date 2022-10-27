3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing county lines to commit an unarmed burglary, grand theft, and wearing masks while committing a felony, records show.

All three were arrested in Dania Beach about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and remained in the Broward County Jail.

At their first court appearances Thursday, Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder indicated they worked together as a team.

“This was clearly a planned offense,” he said. “[The] individuals traveled from [Miami] Dade County to this particular business in Dania [Beach] to break into it in the middle of the night.”

Linder told the judge the value of the loss could rise.

“Considering that there was additional property stolen that hasn’t been accounted for, the total could reach over $50,000,” he said.

Solano-Montelier’s bond was set at $15,500 while Horta and Cervantes are being held without bond for immigration officials, records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.