Miami-Dade County

3 children among 4 hospitalized in crash on U.S. 1 near Miami-Dade wildfire

The crash happened near Mile Marker 121 on U.S. 1 and involved multiple vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said

By NBC6

Three children were among four people hospitalized after a crash on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade Friday near a large wildfire.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 121 on U.S. 1 and involved multiple vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Three children and an adult were being taken to local hospitals from the scene, officials said. Their identities and conditions weren't released, though two of the children were described as trauma patients.

In a post on X, fire rescue officials said the crash happened near the wildfire, dubbed the 344 Fire, which has been burning since Tuesday and reached about 24,000 acres on Friday.

U.S. 1 has been closed intermittently while crews battle the fire, and the other roadway into the Keys, Card Sound Road, has been closed for several days.

"This incident serves as a reminder for our community to avoid driving near the area of the southeast Miami-Dade brush fire," the department's post said. "Heavy congestion can delay response times for first responders in emergencies."

A photo in the post showed a damaged pickup truck in the middle of the roadway and a boat flipped over on the side.

