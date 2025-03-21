3 children among 4 hospitalized in crash on U.S. 1 near Miami-Dade wildfire

Three children were among four people hospitalized after a crash on U.S. 1 in southwest Miami-Dade Friday near a large wildfire.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 121 on U.S. 1 and involved multiple vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Three children and an adult were being taken to local hospitals from the scene, officials said. Their identities and conditions weren't released, though two of the children were described as trauma patients.

In a post on X, fire rescue officials said the crash happened near the wildfire, dubbed the 344 Fire, which has been burning since Tuesday and reached about 24,000 acres on Friday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

#MDFR units are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on US-1 near MM 121. Please avoid the area due to traffic delays. This incident serves as a reminder for our community to avoid driving near the area of the southeast Miami-Dade brush fire. Heavy congestion can delay response… pic.twitter.com/p0KifskZGH — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 21, 2025

U.S. 1 has been closed intermittently while crews battle the fire, and the other roadway into the Keys, Card Sound Road, has been closed for several days.

"This incident serves as a reminder for our community to avoid driving near the area of the southeast Miami-Dade brush fire," the department's post said. "Heavy congestion can delay response times for first responders in emergencies."

A photo in the post showed a damaged pickup truck in the middle of the roadway and a boat flipped over on the side.