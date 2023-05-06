3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hialeah

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning crash Saturday that left three people critically injured, officials said.

At approximately 5 a.m., police responded to West 4th Avenue and West 50th Street in Hialeah to reports of a multi-vehicle accident.

Three people were transported to the hospital in very critical condition, police said. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic Homicide was on the scene investigating.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not released the identities of the three individuals at this time or any additional information on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.