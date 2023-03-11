3 Dead, 1 Injured in ATV Crash in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an overnight crash Saturday that left three people dead and one other person injured.

The incident occured around 3:30 a.m. at NW 186th Street and NW 122nd Avenue in Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, a side-by-side All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) driven by a man with three passengers crashed into an extra-large dump truck inside a restricted rock quarry

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident and pronounced the man who drove the ATV and two of the female passengers dead on the scene.

The fourth passenger, a man, was airlifted to Aventura Trauma Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS.