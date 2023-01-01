3 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crashes, Engulfed in Flames on I-95

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left three dead and two critically injured on I-95.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning when a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95 Street, lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger, the FHP said.

The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area in the right shoulder where it crashed into a tree and was completely engulfed in flames.

There were a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside of vehicle, but the other two passengers were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, the FHP said.

The two passengers that were ejected were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at NW 79 Street between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.