3 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Homestead Air Reserve Base: Police

An early morning shooting near a major Miami-Dade military base left three people dead and three others rushed to area hospitals.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. inside of an apartment complex near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Police say two people were found dead at the scene, including both a 38-year-old female victim and 15-year-old male.

Ofc. Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Police Department gives the latest details from the scene.

The suspect shooter, a 42-year-old man who police later said was the victim's boyfriend, was later found dead inside the complex after police attempted to negotiate with him.

Three other victims - ages 18, 16 and 11 - were rushed to area hospitals with the 11-year-old female in critical condition and the 16-year-old male in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The 18-year-old male victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved. Investigators say it appears to be a domestic situation but did not release additional details.