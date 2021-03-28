Florida Highway Patrol

3 Dead, 8 Injured in Florida Interstate Van Crash

One of those who died was a 4-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

NBC 6

Authorities say three people died and eight were injured when their van overturned on Interstate 95 in Florida on Sunday.

One of those who died was a 4-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Spokeswoman Kim Montes said in an email that the van drifted off the highway about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The van's roof was torn off and all those inside were ejected.

The eight people who did not die at the scene were taken to several hospitals. One is three years old. Their names and hometowns were not immediately released, but Montes said they do not live in Florida.

Three of those who were hospitalized are in critical condition, according to the Highway Patrol.

