3 Decades Later, Family Still Seeking Justice for Woman Found Dead in Davie Canal

As Davie Police ramp up their cold case unit, they're taking a closer look at cases dating back to the 1970s and 80s.

"I think that there can be more advantages than disadvantages. As time progresses people change. As time progresses, technology advances,” said Bertha Hurtado, a Crime Scene Investigator with Davie Police.

More than 33 years have gone by and Marilyn Decker's murder remains a mystery.

“Who could do this? Who could treat someone so savagely?” said Gail Demore, Decker’s sister.

On the morning of Oct. 22, 1987, someone spotted Decker's body in a canal on the 3000 block of Flamingo Road.

Detectives believe she was killed somewhere else and then dumped in the water.

“She was stabbed pretty significantly and she also died from asphyxiation,” said Det. Eddy Velazquez with Davie Police.

Decker's sister says Marilyn was hanging out with the wrong crowd, but the family was not aware of what was going on until she was found dead.

"She kept everything quiet. She was living like a double life,” said Demore.

The victim's family and police now hope a new billboard off of I-595 will jog someone's memory.

If you know anything about the murder of Marilyn Decker call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS. You can be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.