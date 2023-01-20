3 Floors of Broward Courthouse Evacuated Over Reported Structural Concern

Three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were evacuated Friday over a reported structural concern.

Courthouse officials in a statement said floors 18 through 20 were evacuated as a precaution over an issue on the 21st floor. The statment didn't give further details.

Signs were posted on the building's elevators informing people that those floors were closed.

Someone who works at the building sent NBC 6 a notification they received Thursday, telling them floors 18 through 20 would close Friday, and if they needed a laptop or anything else to work remotely they could get access to it but not on those floors.

Some employees were overheard mentioning that the walls are cracking.

The courthouse officially opened in May 2017.