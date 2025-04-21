3 Florida State shooting victims released from hospital, 2 more expected Monday

Three of the victims of the shooting at Florida State University have been released from the hospital and two more were expected to be released later Monday, officials said.

A sixth patient was also said to be in good condition, officials at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement Monday.

Two men were killed in Thursday's shooting, including a university dining employee originally from Miami-Dade and an employee for a food vendor.

Officials haven't released the identities of any of the victims, though one victim, Madison Askins, spoke from the hospital on Friday and recounted her horrifying ordeal of being shot and having to play dead as the gunman walked past her.

The alleged gunman, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, was shot by law enforcement who responded to the shooting.

He was one of those hospitalized from the scene.

Ikner, the stepson of a sheriff's deputy, is expected to face charges after his release from the hospital.

Classes and business operations were resuming at the university on Monday, with some changes.