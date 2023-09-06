Colleges & Universities

3 Florida universities ranked among top 100 in the U.S.

UF, FIU and UM all secured spots in the top 100 -- of the Wall Street Journal's list of the 400 best universities in the United States.

By NBC6

Florida International University

A major honor for three Florida universities Wednesday, after the Wall Street Journal released its list of the 400 best universities in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal evaluated factors including student experience, salary impact and social mobility.

The University of Florida ranked as #15 overall, and #1 out of only the public institutions.

Florida International University secured the fourth spot in terms of public universities, and the 29th spot out of the 400 public and private universities.

The University of Miami also made it into the top 100 -- ranking at #90.

Florida State University ranked just passed the top 100 threshold -- at #102 overall.

In terms of social mobility and student experience overall -- FIU notably ranked in the top 10 in each category.

Meanwhile, in the salary impact category, the University of Florida took the 35th spot.

See where other Florida institutions and universities nationwide ranked -- here.

This article tagged under:

Colleges & UniversitiesFloridaUniversity of MiamiFlorida International UniversityUniversity of Florida
