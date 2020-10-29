Liberty City

3 French Bulldogs, 9 Guns and Pricey Clothing Stolen in Miami Home Burglary

Police searching for suspects caught on camera in Liberty City break-in

Miami Police are investigating after burglars stole three French Bulldogs, nine firearms and about $20,000 in clothing from a Liberty city home.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 4100 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

The homeowner was away from the home when he received a notification from his front door camera and saw three masked suspects.

Miami Police are searching for suspects behind a home burglary in Liberty City.

The homeowner rushed home and found his house ransacked and his three French Bulldogs worth about $60,000 gone. A fourth dog was left in the house and appeared to be injured.

Along with the dogs, the suspects stole nine firearms worth about $7,500, 20 flash bangs, or stun grenades, and miscellaneous designer clothing worth about $20,000, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-603-6030.

This article tagged under:

Liberty CityMiami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us