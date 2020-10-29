3 French Bulldogs, 9 Guns and Pricey Clothing Stolen in Miami Home Burglary

Miami Police are investigating after burglars stole three French Bulldogs, nine firearms and about $20,000 in clothing from a Liberty city home.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 4100 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

The homeowner was away from the home when he received a notification from his front door camera and saw three masked suspects.

The homeowner rushed home and found his house ransacked and his three French Bulldogs worth about $60,000 gone. A fourth dog was left in the house and appeared to be injured.

We need assistance locating the below pictured dogs or any information that would lead us to the suspects who burglarized a home in the 4100 block of N.W. 10 Ave. on 10/26/20. If you know anything about this burglary or the the dogs, please call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/U2L88vugTA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 29, 2020

Along with the dogs, the suspects stole nine firearms worth about $7,500, 20 flash bangs, or stun grenades, and miscellaneous designer clothing worth about $20,000, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-603-6030.