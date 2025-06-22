Fort Lauderdale

3 hospitalized after being shot in Fort Lauderdale: Police

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Las Olas Circle

By NBC6

Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after they were shot in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Las Olas Circle.

Police said that a group of people were gathered at the the top floor of a nearby parking garage when several suspects approached them and started shooting.

As a result of the shooting, three people were struck and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their conditions are not known.

No arrests have been made as an investigation into the shooting remains active.

Police said that the shooting appeared to be unrelated to the Florida Panthers celebration parade, which is set to take place at 12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
