A fire that broke out at a duplex in Brownsville on Tuesday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, where black smoke was seen coming out of the building.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crews worked to put the fire out and it was extinguished.

MDFR said one adult and two children were transported to the hospital in reference to smoke inhalation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.