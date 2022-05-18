3 Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Three people were hospitalized after a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said the tractor-trailer was heading south on the Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the center median barrier wall.
As a result, the tractor-trailer jackknifed and went over the median wall, overturning into the northbound lanes where a black BMW and a white SUV crashed into it, officials said.
All three drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
Around 60 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway as a result of the collision, officials said.
The crash had the northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike shut down.
