Miami-Dade County

3 Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

All three drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Three people were hospitalized after a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the tractor-trailer was heading south on the Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street when the driver lost control and crashed into the center median barrier wall.

As a result, the tractor-trailer jackknifed and went over the median wall, overturning into the northbound lanes where a black BMW and a white SUV crashed into it, officials said.

NBC 6
A car and SUV were involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All three drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Around 60 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway as a result of the collision, officials said.

The crash had the northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike shut down.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Man Facing Murder Charge After Victim of 2017 Broward Shooting Dies Years Later

Palm Beach County 2 hours ago

Florida Killer Clown Trial Delayed Again — for a Sixth Time

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us