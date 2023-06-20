3 hospitalized as police investigate possible shooting in West Perrine

Three people were hospitalized as officials investigated a possible shooting Tuesday in West Perrine.
Several Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were at the scene off Southwest 177th Street and 105th Avenue responding to what came in as a medical call involving a possible shooting.
Fire officials said three patients drove themselves to the hospital.
Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.
