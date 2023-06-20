3 injured, including teen girl, after shooting in West Perrine neighborhood

A violent shooting spree in a West Perrine neighborhood injured three people Tuesday, including a 15-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Several Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were at the scene off Southwest 177th Street and 105th Avenue responding to what came in as a medical call involving a possible shooting.

Investigators said there was some sort of argument before the shooting. The circumstances of what led up to it were under investigation.

A man and a woman drove themselves to the hospital, while the teen was treated at the scene, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A number of stray bullets flew across the street, hitting a car and a house.

The man is in critical condition at the hospital, and the woman's condition is unknown.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.