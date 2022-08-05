3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash

Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.

Footage showed the mangled wreckage of the car being loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck. The other car appeared to have front-end damage.

Fire rescue crews responded and brought three people to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

