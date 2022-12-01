3 Hurt as Driver Fleeing Police in Stolen Van Crashes Into Car, Building in Miami

Three people were hospitalized after a driver who fled from police in a stolen van crashed into another car and then a building in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of West Flagler Street and 27th Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed a white sedan with heavy damage, next to a white van that crashed into a building.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the van colliding with the sedan, throwing a person who was in the car onto the street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when officers with the crime prevention unit spotted a woman driving the van, which turned out to be stolen.

Officers put on their lights to pull the van over but the driver took off. Police on the ground began a pursuit before a police helicopter took over, officials said.

A short time later, the van crashed into the other car before hitting the building.

"Anytime we're involved in a pursuit, there's nothing standard about it because every single one of them is different and the pursuits obviously come with dangers involved," Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The other car was a ride-share with a driver and passenger, who were both taken to a local hospital. The driver was in stable condition but the passenger was critical, officials said.

The woman driving the van became trapped and had to be freed. She was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

"It was a complicated extrication because of the fact of the intrusion, the intrusion is how trapped she was between the dash and the wall of the building, it took about like I said 10 minutes, we had rescue specialists from our technical rescue team they used extrication tools," Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Officials didn't release the identities of anyone involved.

The building was later deemed safe and people were allowed back inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

