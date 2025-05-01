3 hurt in possible stabbing in Westchester: MDFR

Three people were hurt in what Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said was a possible stabbing in Westchester early Thursday.

The three people hurt were taken as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital after the possible stabbing at Southwest 93rd Court.

Video from the scene shows police tape around a house and a man outside, sitting on the grass. The investigation also appeared to center around a black SUV on the grass.

More information about the stabbing was not immediately available. It is also not known if the suspect is among the injured.

NBC6 crews are at the scene this morning, working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.