3 hurt, including child and elderly woman, in Hollywood apartment fire: Authorities

Three people, including a child and an elderly woman, were hospitalized after an apartment fire early Wednesday in Hollywood, according to authorities.

The fire started at South Ocean Drive and Jackson Street, where video captured a corner unit up in flames.

More information about the condition of the victims and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

A neighbor, Joseph Simpson, said he started waking up other residents, and was able to get out with his dog and his neighbor's.

"It smelled like burnt rubber and burnt electricity, like a real foul smell. Literally woke me up out of my sleep," he said. "I opened my door, ran out on top of my roof. I looked and saw smoke emerging from the bottom of my building. I grabbed my dog... went to each one of my neighbors, banged on their doors, made sure they would wake up."

Simpson said the affected unit is home to a family, and that he saw a child receiving CPR before that child was rushed to the hospital. The child's father, Simpson said, was covered in ash.

