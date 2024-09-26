3 in custody after Fort Lauderdale Police officers shot at during traffic stop

Three suspects were taken into custody after Fort Lauderdale Police officers were shot at during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when the officers were attempting to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the officers, officials said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the officers didn't return fire.

A brief pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Sunrise Boulevard, where officers took the three suspects into custody.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert Due to police activity, the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard are shutdown near the 1600 block. Northwest 9th Avenue can be used as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IdW6OtpR0p — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) September 26, 2024

During the incident, there was a crash involving a police car and a civilian vehicle at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue.

As a result, two officers were taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution, officials said. They were expected to be okay.

Police haven't released the suspects' identities or said what charges they may face.

There's an ongoing investigation to determine what led to the incident.