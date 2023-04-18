3 in Custody After Reported Shooting, Chase and Crash in Broward: BSO

Three people were taken into custody after a reported shooting led to a police pursuit and crash in Broward County Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 2800 block of Northwest 13th Court in unincorporated central Broward around 11:15 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

No injuries were reported, and witnesses said a dark grey Mercedes was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The vehicle was spotted by Fort Lauderdale Police officers a short time later near North State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

BSO responded and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the Mercedes crashed into a passerby's car in Lauderhill, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The three suspects were detained after the crash. Their identities haven't been released.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.