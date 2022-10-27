3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach

Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles.

Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.

According to an arrest report, North Bay Village Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of East Treasure Drive in a parking lot with the converters inside. Police found six converters inside the vehicle with some appearing to be freshly sawed off.

Three men wearing masks later approached the vehicle and police followed. The car fled from police and later went on the 79th Street Causeway, sometimes traveling in the wrong direction and striking the guard rail several times.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car later fled from police on the bridge and was later spotted in Miami Beach in the 1900 block of Bay Drive.

Witnesses told police that three men were hiding behind a dumpster and police were able to take all three men into custody. Police said approximately 25 converters were found with a value over over $50,000.

Segarra was being held on a $5,000 bond. Rodriguez was being held on a $7,500 bond and Saunders was being held on a $22,500 bond.