3 in Custody in Credit Card Fraud Bust at Pembroke Pines Gas Station: Cops

Three men were taken into custody by federal agents and police at a Pembroke Pines gas station Wednesday as part of a credit card fraud investigation, officials said.

The incident happened at the Wawa station off Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Investigators took the three men into custody and were seen taking away three identical trucks that were parked at pumps. The trucks had empty flat beds with silver rectangular containers on the back.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said they were working with the Office of Inspector General in the bust but didn't give details on the case.

Former South Miami Police Capt. Michael D'Angelo said it has the look of a wholesale gasoline crime operation.

“The transportation and use of these larger illegal containers is pretty common for the hoarding and black market wholesale of gasoline," D'Angelo said. "And the combination of fraudulent use of stolen credit cards or fabricated credit cards just its right into that scenario perfectly."

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.