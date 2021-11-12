3 Injured in Crash Involving Publix 18-Wheeler in Miami

Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Publix 18-wheeler truck and three other vehicles in Miami early Friday, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street, close to the Magic City Casino, Miami Police said.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at around 6:35 a.m. and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Firefighters had to extricate a female passenger from inside a red pickup truck.

The woman and two others who were injured in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, with one person going to the trauma center.

Northwest 37th Avenue to Northwest 39th Avenue and 7th Street to Northwest 9th Street were closed due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.