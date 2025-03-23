Miami

3, including deputy, hospitalized after 2-car crash in Miami: MFR

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the crash involved a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office cruiser and another vehicle.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people, including a deputy, were transported to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash in Miami, officials said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the crash involved a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office cruiser and another vehicle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, the civilian's vehicle struck a building.

MFR said there are no concerns regarding the building's structural stability.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The deputy and two others were then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

What led up to the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us