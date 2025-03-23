3, including deputy, hospitalized after 2-car crash in Miami: MFR

Three people, including a deputy, were transported to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash in Miami, officials said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the crash involved a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office cruiser and another vehicle.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, the civilian's vehicle struck a building.

MFR said there are no concerns regarding the building's structural stability.

The deputy and two others were then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

What led up to the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story.