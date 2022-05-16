3 Injured, 1 Critically, After Car Slams Into Wall in Miramar

One person was in critical condition and two others were also injured after a car crashed into a wall in Miramar Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road and involved just one vehicle, Miramar Police officials said.

Footage from the scene showed large holes in sections of the wall and the badly damaged car in the median of the roadway.

Police haven't released the identities of the people involved or given any other details on the crash.

