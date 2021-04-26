3 Injured After Shooting at Busy Intersection in Lauderhill

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting and several crashes along a busy intersection Monday in Lauderhill.

Officers responded just after 3 p.m. to the 1000 block of State Road 7, where they found abandoned vehicles and shell cases at the scene of a shooting, said Lt. Mike Santiago of the Lauderhill Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the shooting, Santiago said. Occupants of a black vehicle started shooting at a tan-colored vehicle as they traveled along State Road 7.

To avoid the gunfire, the tan vehicle started cutting through lanes of traffic in the busy roadway and caused several crashes, Santiago said.

The black vehicle caught up and started shooting at the tan vehicle. The occupants inside the tan vehicle started shooting back, Santiago said.

The black vehicle drove away from the scene and is still at large. At least four vehicles were involved in the crashes.

A witness drove three occupants of the tan vehicle to a hospital, Santiago said. They were eventually transported to Broward Health, where they remain in serious condition.

Santiago said it was too early to determine a motive and that police have no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.