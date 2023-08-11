Broward

3 injured after shooting in central Broward: BSO

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured in a shooting Friday night in unincorporated Broward County, officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 14th Court, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics took two victims to the hospital and a third victim was treated at the scene. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Officials did not release the ages or identities of the victims. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

