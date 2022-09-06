3 Injured in Drive-by Shooting in Gladeview

Two men and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday outside of an apartment complex in Gladeview, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of NW 64th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators said the three were standing outside of an apartment complex when a burgundy F150 Super Duty drove by and someone inside opened fire before driving away.

One of the men was shot in the upper limbs, the other was shot in the back, and the woman was struck in the lower limbs, police said.

They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.